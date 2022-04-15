BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,190.65.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.67) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.97) to GBX 2,500 ($32.58) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BHP Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $447,539,000 after purchasing an additional 193,053 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,580 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth $125,709,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,018,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,842,000 after purchasing an additional 323,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.15. 2,671,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,531,641. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.96.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

