Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.69

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.69 and traded as low as $8.21. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,100 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68.

Get Big Cypress Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYP. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $660,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.