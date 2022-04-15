Biocapital L.P. Samsara Buys 74,464 Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Stock

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 74,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $303,068.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,109,314 shares in the company, valued at $33,004,907.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Biocapital L.P. Samsara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 23,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 100,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $899,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 54,565 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $504,180.60.

NASDAQ GRPH opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Graphite Bio by 817.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 846,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,888,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Graphite Bio by 2,028.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 531,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 506,312 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in Graphite Bio by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 7,851,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,600,000 after purchasing an additional 420,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About Graphite Bio (Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.