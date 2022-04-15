Biocapital L.P. Samsara Buys 74,464 Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Stock

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 74,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $303,068.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,109,314 shares in the company, valued at $33,004,907.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Biocapital L.P. Samsara also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 24th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 23,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00.
- On Friday, January 21st, Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 100,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $899,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 54,565 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $504,180.60.
NASDAQ GRPH opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $34.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Graphite Bio by 817.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 846,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,888,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Graphite Bio by 2,028.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 531,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 506,312 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in Graphite Bio by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 7,851,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,600,000 after purchasing an additional 420,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.
About Graphite Bio (Get Rating)
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
