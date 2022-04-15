Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $212.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $192.67 and a one year high of $468.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.43.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.25.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

