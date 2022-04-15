Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim downgraded Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $285.25.
NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $212.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.43. Biogen has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
