Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 56.67%.
BMRA stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.38.
Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
About Biomerica (Get Rating)
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.
