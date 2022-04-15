Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 56.67%.

BMRA stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biomerica stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biomerica, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Rating ) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.42% of Biomerica worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

