BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BVXV opened at $1.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

