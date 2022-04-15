BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $350.00 target price on the stock.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $175.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.18. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $121.32 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.49.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.44 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 31.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $2,885,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 58.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 149,058 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $6,998,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 95.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

