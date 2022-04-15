Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.06. 85,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 173,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Biotricity in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Biotricity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

Biotricity ( OTCMKTS:BTCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biotricity in the third quarter worth $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biotricity in the third quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotricity in the third quarter worth $37,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Biotricity in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biotricity in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

