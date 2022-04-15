Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.06. 85,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 173,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Biotricity in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Biotricity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biotricity in the third quarter worth $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biotricity in the third quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotricity in the third quarter worth $37,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Biotricity in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biotricity in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
About Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)
Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biotricity (BTCY)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.