BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $76.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTAI shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.58. 669,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,941. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

