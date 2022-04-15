Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIREF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.60.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 19.65%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0078 dividend. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

About Birchcliff Energy (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.