Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $728,208.32 and approximately $34.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

