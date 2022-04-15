Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Down 10.8% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $600.22 million and $8.06 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $34.27 or 0.00085821 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.35 or 0.00361488 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00095384 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

