Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Tops One Day Volume of $829.00

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for $4.06 or 0.00010036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $733,443.64 and $829.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000386 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009685 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 180,860 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.