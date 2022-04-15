BitMax Token Price Tops $1.85 on Top Exchanges (BTMX)

BitMax Token (BTMX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token coin can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00034428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00105759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.