BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $27,988.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.88 or 0.00200072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007832 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005296 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000838 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002538 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.