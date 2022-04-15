Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDI. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note on Monday.

Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$4.80 on Monday. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.65. The stock has a market cap of C$284.96 million and a PE ratio of 14.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Black Diamond Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$37,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$742,509. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 20,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$87,174.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$547,110.52. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,416 shares of company stock worth $215,380.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

