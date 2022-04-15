BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the March 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE DSU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. 335,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,798. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
