BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the March 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE DSU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. 335,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,798. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 40.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 85.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 242,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares during the period. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

