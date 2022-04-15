BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Down 85.3% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 46,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,714. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 32.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 66,426 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 236,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

