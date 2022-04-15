BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Down 85.3% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 46,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,714. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
