BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the March 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of BNY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 35,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,599. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $15.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $297,000.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

