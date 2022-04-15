BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Short Interest Down 81.1% in March

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 608,200 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the March 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 940,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other BlackSky Technology news, CFO Johan G. Broekhuysen bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,214,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.94. 737,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,953. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. BlackSky Technology has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.