Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 35,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

Get Blow & Drive Interlock alerts:

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDIC)

Blow & Drive Interlock Corp. is a holding company, which has no business operations. The company was founded on July 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.