Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOCNU) Short Interest Down 54.5% in March

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOCNU. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000.

Shares of BOCNU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

