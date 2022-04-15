Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is a late-stage, pre-revenue medical device company. It focused on developing near-patient products for triage, diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is based in ACTON, Mass. “

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

BJDX opened at $1.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas Clark Wurth bought 60,000 shares of Bluejay Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $80,475.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

