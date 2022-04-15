BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the March 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $947,000.

Shares of DCF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.33. 51,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,511. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

