BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 180.1% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE DHF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 176,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,222. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHF. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 193,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

