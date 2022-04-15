Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOWFF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

BOWFF traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.26. 1,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.42. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 94.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $94.73 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

