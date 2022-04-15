Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Short Interest Down 78.6% in March

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

BOALY opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. Boral has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.1894 dividend. This represents a yield of 45.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, cement and lime, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, quarry materials, roof tiles, and timber products. In addition, it engages in the property business. The company serves residential and commercial construction, and roads and engineering markets.

