Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

BRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of BRC opened at $44.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Brady has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.27.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brady will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 9.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

