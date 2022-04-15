Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

BDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of BDN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,404. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 159.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,108 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,221,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,444 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $23,525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,062.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,049,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,250 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

