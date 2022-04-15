Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.96

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.96 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.20). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 82,358 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.10 million and a P/E ratio of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.89.

In other news, insider Trevor Brown purchased 285,000 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £48,450 ($63,135.26).

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

