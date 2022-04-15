Brighton Jones LLC Acquires New Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on POR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.24%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.