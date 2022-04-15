Brighton Jones LLC Buys 1,496 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.47.

MS opened at $84.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average of $97.14. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

