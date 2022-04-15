Brighton Jones LLC Buys New Shares in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,945,000 after acquiring an additional 142,874 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after acquiring an additional 215,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

ON opened at $53.26 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

