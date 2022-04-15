Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on D. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.78.

NYSE D opened at $87.40 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.32.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

