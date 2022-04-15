Brighton Jones LLC Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $259.21 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.97.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.91.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,751 shares of company stock worth $5,964,393 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

