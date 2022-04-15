Brighton Jones LLC Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $792,221,000 after buying an additional 117,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

AVGO stock opened at $573.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.30.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

