Brighton Jones LLC Invests $201,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,866 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $2,731,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,448,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,773. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $49.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Masco Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

