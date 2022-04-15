Brighton Jones LLC Purchases New Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

