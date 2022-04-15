Brighton Jones LLC Purchases New Position in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 1,235.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.
GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.31). Analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
