Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Redfin by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $86,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $645,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,750 shares of company stock worth $1,608,835. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

RDFN stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $72.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin (Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.