Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 148,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 60,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

