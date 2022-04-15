Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 207,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $29.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $32.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90.

