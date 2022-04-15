Brighton Jones LLC Sells 431 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,619 shares of company stock valued at $30,882,647. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $235.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of -228.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

