Brighton Jones LLC Sells 987 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,644.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $30.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.