Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.65.
EAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,955. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:EAT traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.02. 937,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,213. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.47. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Brinker International (Get Rating)
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.
