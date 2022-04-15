Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.65.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.47.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,955. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

