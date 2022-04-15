Britvic’s (BVIC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

BVIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.81) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.38) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.51) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 983.50 ($12.82).

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 829.50 ($10.81) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 824.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 877.32. The firm has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.49. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 716.54 ($9.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

