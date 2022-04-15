Brokerages Anticipate Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to Announce -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.73) to ($2.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($2.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

CYCC stock remained flat at $$2.05 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.21. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

