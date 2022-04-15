Brokerages Anticipate Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Analysts predict that Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embark Technology’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embark Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Embark Technology.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17).

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMBK. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Embark Technology stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 522,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,024. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.97. Embark Technology has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Embark Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data such as weather and construction.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Embark Technology (EMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.